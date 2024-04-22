Serie A title, second star and derby: Inter takes it all with win over Milan

MILAN (AP) — A 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the derby has given Inter Milan a 20th Serie A title and a second star on the team shirts. Not even the pouring rain could dampen the Nerazzurri fans’ spirits at San Siro as they joyously reclaimed city bragging rights on Monday night. Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram scored as Inter stretched its lead to an insurmountable 17 points over second-placed Milan with five rounds remaining. It is Simone Inzaghi’s first league title as coach. Fikayo Tomori threatened to delay the celebrations when he pulled one back for Milan 10 minutes from time.

