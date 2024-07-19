Serie A newcomer Como appoints Cesc Fabregas as head coach

COMO, Italy (AP) — Serie A newcomer Como appointed Cesc Fabregas as its head coach on Friday after the former Spain midfielder helped the club earn promotion last season as an assistant. Como said Friday that Fabregas signed a four-year contract and that “the appointment comes after a successful campaign last season as interim and assistant coach culminating in the promotion back to Serie A.” Fabregas and his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry are minority shareholders in the club, located in Italy’s Lombardy region, and the Spaniard joined Como as a player in 2022 before becoming interim manager in November last year. He then served as an assistant to former Wales manager Osian Roberts as he did not have the required coaching license yet to take charge of the team on a permanent basis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.