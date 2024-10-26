Serie A leader Napoli needs a late goal to beat struggling Lecce 1-0

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli has needed a late score from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce. Di Lorenzo bundled in from close range following a rebound from a header by Scott McTominay on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s Napoli moved five points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan before the Nerazzurri host rival Juventus on Sunday. Lecce remained one point above last-placed Venezia. AC Milan’s match at Bologna was postponed due to heavy flooding in Bologna.

