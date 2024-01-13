Serie A leader Inter wins 5-1 at neighboring Monza. Fans make the short trip by scooter

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left and Salernitana's Matteo Lovato vie for the ball, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

ROME (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Inter Milan after a draw at Genoa and a late winner against Hellas Verona a week ago. This time the Serie A leader won convincingly 5-1 at neighboring Monza with braces from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri moved provisionally five points clear of Juventus before the Bianconeri host Sassuolo on Tuesday. Defending Serie A champion Napoli scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in a regional derby to end a four-match winless streak. Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani found the target six minutes into added time after Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa collided with a teammate. Genoa and Torino drew 0-0 and Verona beat Empoli 2-1.

