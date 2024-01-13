Serie A leader Inter wins 5-1 at neighboring Monza. Fans make the short trip by scooter

ROME (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Inter Milan after a draw at Genoa and a late winner against Hellas Verona a week ago. This time the Serie A leader won convincingly 5-1 at neighboring Monza with braces from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri moved provisionally five points clear of Juventus before the Bianconeri host Sassuolo on Tuesday. Defending Serie A champion Napoli scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in a regional derby to end a four-match winless streak. Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani found the target six minutes into added time after Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa collided with a teammate. Genoa and Torino drew 0-0 and Verona beat Empoli 2-1.

