Serie A leader Inter Milan lets slip 2-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Bologna

MILAN (AP) — League leader Inter Milan has let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Bologna in Serie A. Inter seemed on course for victory when two goals in as many minutes from Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martínez gave it a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes. But Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna from the penalty spot six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee leveled early in the second half. Inter can be overtaken at the top by AC Milan if the Rossoneri win at promoted Genoa later. Juventus can also trim the gap when it hosts Torino later in a derby match.

