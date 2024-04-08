Serie A leader Inter Milan comes from behind to beat Udinese

ROME (AP) — Davide Frattesi has scored a dramatic late winner as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 in Serie A. The result puts Inter 14 points clear at the top of Serie A with only seven games remaining. Although it dominated, Inter had to work for all three points. Lazar Samardžić put Udinese ahead after 40 minutes. Hakan Çalhanoğlu equalized from a penalty early in the second half. It wasn’t until the fifth minute of stoppage time that Fratessi made Inter’s dominance count. Udinese remains 15th, embroiled in the fight against relegation.

