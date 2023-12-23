Serie A leader Inter beats Lecce. Juventus wins at Frosinone

There was an unlikely scoring replacement for Lautaro Martínez when defender Yann Bisseck bagged his first goal for Inter Milan and helped the Serie A leader beat Lecce 2-0. Bisseck netted two minutes from the break and Inter bounced back from a midweek Italian Cup defeat. Nicolò Barella sealed the result. Inter moved four points ahead of Juventus. The Bianconeri won at Frosinone 2-1 with Kenan Yildiz becoming the youngest foreigner to score for Juventus in Serie A. He netted on his full debut.

