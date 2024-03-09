Serie A leader Inter beats Bologna to go 18 points clear. Sassuolo, Cagliari win relegation fights

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has continued its impressive run in 2024 with a 1-0 win at Bologna to move 18 points clear at the top of Serie A. But it lost Marko Arnautović to another serious-looking injury. Yann Bisseck’s first-half goal was enough to see Simone Inzaghi’s team extend its huge advantage over second-place Juventus, which hosts Atalanta on Sunday. There are 10 games left after this round. Inter has won all 13 of its matches this year in Serie A, the Italian Super Cup and the Champions League. Sassuolo ended its eight-match winless run with a 1-0 win over fellow struggler Frosinone. Cagliari moved three points clear of the drop zone with a 4-2 win over bottom team Salernitana.

