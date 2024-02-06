Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be banned from the touchline for his team’s Serie A match at Roma on Saturday. Inzaghi was booked for continuously straying outside his technical area during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Juventus. It was his fifth yellow card of the season and the Italian league’s sports judge has confirmed he has been handed a one-match ban. Sunday’s victory in the derby d’Italia saw Inter take a potentially decisive step towards the Serie A title as it sent Inzaghi’s team four points clear of second-placed Juventus. Inter also has a game in hand.

