Serie A champion Inter facing a nervous wait as deadline passes for loan repayment to Oaktree

MILAN (AP) — Just two days after celebrating its Serie A title win, Inter Milan and its fans face a nervous wait to see what will happen with the club. Club owner Suning and Inter president Steven Zhang could lose control of the Nerazzurri on Tuesday if they fail to repay a debt of nearly 400 million euros ($434 million) to American investment fund Oaktree. The deadline for repayment was at 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and there was no word of the outcome several hours after that had passed. Zhang has tried to extend the deadline for the loan repayment and come up with alternative solutions with Oaktree but without success.

