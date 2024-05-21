Serie A champion Inter facing a nervous wait as deadline looms for loan repayment to Oaktree

MILAN (AP) — Just two days after celebrating its Serie A title win, Inter Milan and its fans face a nervous wait to see what will happen with the club. Club owner Suning and Inter president Steven Zhang could lose control of the Nerazzurri on Tuesday if they fail to repay a debt of nearly 400 million euros ($434 million) to American investment fund Oaktree. Unless it is repaid by 1700 local time (1500 GMT) Oaktree could take over the Serie A champion. Zhang has tried to extend the deadline for the loan repayment and come up with alternative solutions with Oaktree but without success.

