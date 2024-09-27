Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund’s 4-2 comeback win over local rival Bochum

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored twice and won a penalty as Borussia Dortmund overturned a two-goal deficit to beat local rival Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga ahead of facing Celtic in the Champions League next week. Dortmund had been demolished 5-1 by Stuttgart last week and the pressure on new coach Nuri Sahin seemed to be mounting when his team conceded two early goals against Bochum. Guirassy’s header before the break eased the pressure and he then won a penalty that Emre Can converted. Guirassy made it 3-2 off Karim Adeyemi’s pass and a goalkeeping fumble allowed Felix Nmecha to score a fourth.

