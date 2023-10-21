Serhou Guirassy and Harry Kane keep scoring in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen remains top

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy has scored again for Stuttgart and Harry Kane has done his best to keep up for Bayern Munich. Guinea forward Guirassy took his league tally to 14 goals in eight games during Stuttgart’s 3-0 win at Union Berlin. Kane responded with a goal of his own in Bayern’s 3-1 victory at Mainz in the late match. Leverkusen stayed top, one point ahead of Stuttgart and two ahead of Bayern.

