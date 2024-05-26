Sergio Santos scores in 93rd minute, Cincinnati beats Toronto 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Sergio Santos scored in the 93rd minute as FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC 4-3 to extend its winning streak to a club-record seven games. Lucho Acosta moved into the penalty area and played chip shot it in front of goal to Santos for the goal. Lorenzo Insigne’s 85th-minute goal from the penalty spot, after Miles Robinson pulled down Prince Owusu, had lifted Toronto (7-7-1) into a 3-3 tie. Deybi Flores opened the scoring for Toronto in the 25th minute with a header off an Insigne corner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.