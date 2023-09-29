Sergio Ramos scores own goal to gift Barcelona 1-0 win over Sevilla in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos has scored an own goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at home over Sevilla in the Spanish league. The veteran center back inadvertently turned in a headed pass by Lamine Yamal into Sevilla’s goal in the 76th minute. Barcelona’s fans jeered Ramos early in the game for his past stint with Real Madrid, where he played 45 “clasico” games against the Catalan club between 2005-21. The victory lifted Barcelona back on top of the league table. Barcelona leads Girona by one point and Madrid by two before they play one another on Saturday.

