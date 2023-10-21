Sergio Ramos helps Sevilla hold Real Madrid to 1-1 draw in 1st game against former club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos has played his first game against former club Real Madrid since returning to the Spanish league and helped Sevilla grab a point in a 1-1 draw. David Alaba scored an own-goal to put Sevilla ahead in the 74th, but Dani Carvajal equalized with a header four minutes later. Ramos helped Madrid win 22 trophies in 16 seasons, including four Champions League titles and five Spanish league titles, before leaving in 2021. The former Spain defender returned to Sevilla, his boyhood club, last month after two frustrating years with Paris Saint-Germain.

