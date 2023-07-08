Sergio Pérez’s poor run in qualifying continues at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Sergio Pérez has the quickest car in Formula One. He can’t make it count in qualifying. Pérez hasn’t qualified in the top 10 for five grands prix in a row after placing 16th in qualifying for the British Grand Prix and said he was struggling on cold tires. He later moved up a place when Valtteri Bottas was disqualified. His teammate Max Verstappen is unbeatable in the same Red Bull car with five pole positions in succession. The Dutch driver will be going for a sixth consecutive win in Sunday’s race.

