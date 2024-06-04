Sergio Perez stays at Red Bull in F1 with contract extension to 2026

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Sergio Perez is staying with Red Bull after signing a two-year contract extension with the Formula 1 team through 2026.

The Mexican driver’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season. There had been speculation he might be replaced after difficulty matching the pace of his teammate and defending champion Max Verstappen.

Perez has not won a race since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April 2023, even as Verstappen sealed last year’s title with a record 19 wins and leads the standings this season.

“I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track,” Perez said in a team statement. “I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”

