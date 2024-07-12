Sergio Gomez leaves Man City for Real Sociedad

By The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester City's Sergio Gomez, right, and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye, left, duels for the ball with during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, on April 22, 2023. Sergio Gomez has left Manchester City to join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Gomez has left Manchester City to join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal. The 23-year-old left back spent two seasons at City during which he made 38 appearances and won six trophies without establishing himself as a regular in the team. The deal is worth up to 10 million euros ($10.9 million) and includes a 30% sell-on clause for City for any future fee. Gomez joined City from Belgian club Anderlecht.

