Sergio Garcia part of 5-way tie for the lead in LIV Golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Sergio Garcia is part of a five-way tie for the lead at LIV Golf-Chicago. The Saudi-backed series is back in action after a five-week break. They’re playing at Rich Harvest Farms in the west Chicago suburbs. Garcia had an eagle and four birdies in his round of 66. Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Jediah Morgan and Sebastian Munoz also were at 66. Phil Mickelson was among those who couldn’t keep pace. He shot 74 to be last in the field. Brooks Koepka was among those at 68. This is his only tournament leading into the Ryder Cup next week in Italy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.