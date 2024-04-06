Sergio Garcia has 2-shot lead and goes after 1st LIV win

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Sergio Garcia is in the lead at LIV Golf Miami as he goes for his first victory in the Saudi circuit. Garcia birdied the 18th hole at Trump National Doral for a 68. He leads by two shots over Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Wolff and Dean Burmester. It wasn’t an easy day for some players on the Blue Monster. Brooks Koepka shot a 76. Bubba Watson started the day just one shot out of the lead and shot 76 to fall nine shots behind. Anthony Kim is making his third LIV start since a 12-year hiatus. He shot 81.

