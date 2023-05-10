Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Busquets is ending his “unforgettable journey” of nearly two decades with Barcelona. Busquets has announced his decision with a video released on social media. His contract will end this season. Busquets has played 718 matches for Barcelona and won 31 titles with the Catalan club. He is the player with the most appearances in “clasicos” between Barcelona and Real Madrid on 48. He did not say where he plans to play next season. Barcelona’s last match will be at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on June 4.

