MIAMI (AP) — Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The team confirmed its second major addition in less than a month on Friday. In a video posted on Twitter, Inter Miami displayed the phrase “Busi,” referring to Busquets’ nickname, accompanied by quotes from various soccer stars. The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. He is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in a home game on July 21, the team confirmed Tuesday. Busquets has 18 goals and 40 assists in 722 matches for Barcelona.

