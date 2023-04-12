Sergiño Dest released by AC Milan for US-Mexico exhibition

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Sergiño Dest, unused by AC Milan for nearly three months, was the only Europe-based player among 23 picked by U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson for an April 19 exhibition against Mexico at Glendale, Arizona. Four players with no national team experience were invited to training camp ahead of the match: defenders Caleb Wiley and Joshua Wynder along with goalkeepers Drake Callender and Roman Celentano. The keepers are likely to be backups to Sean Johnson, who is among 10 returnees from the World Cup roster. The match is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players.

