Sergent-to-Reed connection leads San Diego to 40-13 rout of Davidson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Ja’seem Reed, and San Diego rode a 30-point second quarter to a 40-13 win over Davidson. Sergent threw for 307 yards on 19-of-27 passing, with Reed grabbing 14 passes for 186 yards. His two touchdown catches raised his Pioneer Football League-leading total to eight this season. Logan Gingg added 106 yards rushing with one touchdown for San Diego. The Toreros had four touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter, highlighted by Jerry Riggins’ 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown and all three of Sergent’s touchdown passes. The Toreros led 37-13 at halftime.

