Sergent throws for 3 TDs, defense has 3rd pick-6 of the season as San Diego tops Central Washington

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes and San Diego had its third pick-6 of the season to defeat Central Washington 26-7. The Toreros, 2-0 in a non-Covid season for the first time since 2011, led 12-7 at the half as Sargent found Kenyon Sims for a 28-yard score and Cole Monach for a 39-yarder. Early in the third quarter Jae’Von Reels took an interception back 33 yards for another score. San Diego had two interception returns in its season-opening 27-21 win over Cal Poly. Sergent added a 24-yard TD pass to Ja’seem Reed early in the fourth. Kennedy McGill was 13-of-27 passing for 92 yards but had 122 yards rushing for the Wildcats. Tyler Flanigan scored on a 1-run run that produced a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

