Sergent throws 6 TD passes as San Diego routs Stetson 45-6 in Pioneer League battle

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw six touchdown passes, five in the first half, and San Diego rolled to a 45-6 win over Stetson. San Diego (7-3, 5-2) remains tied with Butler for second place in the Pioneer Football League, a game behind Drake, but Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker after a 30-28 head-to-head win. The Toreros play their regular-season finale Saturday at Morehead State.

