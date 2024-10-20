Sergent and Reed connect for 2 TDs to lead San Diego over Marist 34-6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw two of his three touchdown passes to Ja’Seem Reed, who had 162 yards receiving, and San Diego beat winless Marist 34-6. Sergent was 11-of-22 passing for 202 yards and Reed finished with eight catches. Josh Heverly also made a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter for San Diego (3-2, 1-1 Pioneer League). Isaiah Smith added 104 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Toreros. Sonny Mannino completed 16 of 26 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and interception for Marist (0-6, 0-3).

