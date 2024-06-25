Sergei Bobrovsky’s growth into a top goalie is complete: ‘Bob’ is now a Stanley Cup champion

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky was once an undrafted free agent who had little fanfare coming to the NHL from Russia. Now he is a Stanley Cup champion goaltender for the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky has become an elite goalie in more than a decade since coming to North America. Those who got to see “Bob” up close in those first years thought there was definitely potential for this kind of dominant play. Bobrovsky showed it by winning the Vezina Trophy twice and staying at the top of his game in his mid-30s to reach the final twice. His brilliant saves late against Edmonton sealed a title.

