Serena Sundell scores 17 as No. 9 K-State opens on a 21-1 run in an 86-39 rout of Central Arkansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell had 17 points and seven assists to lead five Kansas State players in double-figures scoring, and the ninth-ranked Wildcats rolled to a 86-39 victory over Central Arkansas on Sunday. Taryn Sides had 15 points, All-American forward Ayoka Lee had 12 and Temira Poindexter and Jaelynn Glenn scored 10 apiece for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-1. Jade Upshaw and Randrea Wright scored eight points apiece as Central Arkansas dropped to 4-2. Kansas State scored the game’s first 10 points and led 21-1 before Wright finally made a field goal for Central Arkansas with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats extended the lead to 52-13 by halftime before cruising the rest of the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.