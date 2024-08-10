Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic says Carmelo Anthony-inspired 3-point gesture was done out of respect

PARIS (AP) — The video went viral — Bogdan Bogdanovic doing the same celebration of tapping three fingers to the side of his head after a made 3-point shot that retired American three-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony popularized during his career. That Bogdanovic did it while looking at Anthony as he sat courtside after making a 3 during Serbia’s near upset of the Americans in the semifinals made it an even bigger thing. And the fact that the U.S. rallied shortly afterward to a 95-91 victory made it an outright social media phenomenon. But if there was any perception that he was taunting Anthony, a likely Hall of Famer, Bogdanovic put that to rest after Serbia’s bronze medal game victory over Germany. It was respect, not provocation he says.

