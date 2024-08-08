Serbia threw lots of 3-pointers at Stephen Curry, US in Olympic semifinals. It wasn’t quite enough

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Nikola Milutinov (33), of Serbia celebrates after Marko Guduric (23), of Serbia scored and drew a foul against the United States during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic semifinal between the four-time defending gold medal-winning U.S. team and Serbia turned into a 3-point shooting contest. Serbia nearly prevailed.  And, in doing so, came within a late flurry of stunning the Americans before losing 95-91. The Serbians were so close to denying one of the most star-laden teams since the 1992 Dream Team a chance to win another gold. Serbia made 15 of 39 shots from beyond the arc compared with 16 of 32 by the Americans. It almost nullified nine 3-point makes by Stephen Curry —-  the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point makes —- who finished with 36 points.

