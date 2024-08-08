Serbia threw lots of 3-pointers at Stephen Curry, US in Olympic semifinals. It wasn’t quite enough

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic semifinal between the four-time defending gold medal-winning U.S. team and Serbia turned into a 3-point shooting contest. Serbia nearly prevailed. And, in doing so, came within a late flurry of stunning the Americans before losing 95-91. The Serbians were so close to denying one of the most star-laden teams since the 1992 Dream Team a chance to win another gold. Serbia made 15 of 39 shots from beyond the arc compared with 16 of 32 by the Americans. It almost nullified nine 3-point makes by Stephen Curry —- the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point makes —- who finished with 36 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.