Serbia leads Italy 1-0 in Davis Cup semifinals. Djokovic to face Sinner in 2nd singles

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Miomir Kecmanovic has beaten Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead over Italy in their Davis Cup semifinal. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will play fourth-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second singles match. Sinner must win to keep Italy alive and force doubles. Djokovic helped Serbia win its first and only Davis Cup title in 2010.

