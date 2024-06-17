Serbia hit with UEFA charges and investigation for fan misconduct and discrimination at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — UEFA has filed one disciplinary charge and opened a separate investigation into alleged discrimination by Serbia fans at the European Championship game against England. The details were not specified by UEFA on Monday but follow a formal complaint by the Kosovo soccer federation. It alleges flags, banners and chants had “political, chauvinistic and racist messages” against their country. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 that its neighbor has never recognized. UEFA’s disciplinary panel will consider a charge against Serbia of its fans “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event” and throwing objects during England’s 1-0 win on Sunday at Gelsenkirchen.

