Serbia grabs the last spot in Basketball World Cup field

The Basketball World Cup field is filled. Serbia has grabbed the last spot for this summer’s 32-team tournament. Serbia clinched the berth with a 101-83 win over Great Britain on Monday. The win means that two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will have the chance to play for a World Cup this summer. Serbia’s win in Belgrade eliminated Belgium, the last team that still had a chance to qualify. Spain is the defending champion. The U.S. finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2019.

