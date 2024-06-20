Serbia FA threatens to quit Euros if UEFA does not punish Croats and Albanians over chants

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer officials have threatened to quit the European Championship after offensive chants during the Albania-Croatia match. The game on Wednesday ended 2-2 in Hamburg. Serbia started its second group match against Slovenia on Thursday afternoon in Munich. Serbia FA general secretary Jovan Surbatovic said what happened on Wednesday is “scandalous” and it will ask UEFA for sanctions, “even at the cost of not continuing the competition.”

