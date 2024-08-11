Serbia beats Croatia 13-11 for its third consecutive gold medal in men’s water polo at the Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Milos Cuk scored three times and Serbia beat Croatia 13-11 for its third consecutive gold medal in men’s water polo at the Olympics. Nikola Dedovic and Nikola Jaksic each had two goals as Serbia used a balanced attack to earn its third consecutive win since its shaky start in the preliminary round of the Paris Games. Serbia joined Britain and Hungary as the only countries to win three straight Olympic titles in men’s water polo. The United States beat Hungary 11-8 in the bronze-medal match. It’s the first medal for the U.S. men since the team lost to Hungary in the final of the 2008 Olympics.

