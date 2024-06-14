Sepp Straka makes a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open, shortly after a bad bounce off a flagstick

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Sepp Straka made a hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2 during Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open, six holes after he hit the flagstick on his way to a triple bogey. Straka aced the 194-yard ninth hole, with the ball landing on the front portion of the green and rolling about 30 feet into the cup. It was the first ace on the PGA Tour for Straka, who raised his arms in jubilation. On the short par-4 third hole, Straka’s second shot from 139 yards banged into the flagstick, with the ball rolling back off the green and into a bunker. He ended up with a triple-bogey 7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.