Separated by decades, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and coordinator Pat Shurmur form play-calling bond

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The decades separating Colorado’s Heisman candidate quarterback Shedeur Sanders and NFL coach-turned-college offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur are bridged by play-calling. Sanders trusts Shurmur and Shurmur trusts Sanders. It’s a partnership that’s allowing the 21st-ranked Colorado Buffaloes to post prodigious passing numbers as they work on their ground game. Melding a style they refer to as a West Coast offense in a no-huddle format inspired by the mountain air of Boulder, the Buffaloes are in the running for not only a Big 12 title but possibly even a berth in the College Football Playoffs. Colorado plays at Texas Tech this weekend.

