Senzel homers twice, Nationals erase 7-0 deficit and beat Marlins 12-9

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals erased an early seven-run deficit to beat the reeling Miami Marlins 12-9 on Sunday.

Trey Lipscomb and Jacob Youg had three hits while Alex Call reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals.

“I was able to put two good swings on the ball today and it helped us fight back for the win,” Senzel said. “The message in the dugout was keep on chipping away and grinding at bats away.”

The comeback was the Nationals’ largest since they overcame a 9-0 deficit to defeat the Marlins 14-12 on July 5, 2018.

“This group – I say it all the time – they fight, they play hard and are relentless,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “They stick together. It’s been a fun group so far. They’re hungry to win and you can see that.”

Washington Nationals' Jacob Young hits a single scoring Trey Lipscomb during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee

The Marlins lost their sixth straight and fell to an NL worst 6-23. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his second grand slam homer of the season for Miami, which is 2-14 at home.

“That’s a tough one. You feel really good after the second inning up 7-0,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. “The record is the record until we figure it out. I have to figure it out because I don’t like losing. I hate losing.”

It was the second consecutive game the Nationals scored double digit runs in the series after their 11-4 win on Saturday. The Nationals will seek the four-game series sweep on Monday and have already surpassed last season’s wins against Miami, when they finished 2-11.

Down 7-0, Washington narrowed the deficit with a five-run fourth off Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. Young hit an RBI double and scored on CJ Abrams’ two-run double. Senzel then connected with a two-run shot.

“I don’t think we blinked when were down 7-0,” Young said. “Let’s get a couple here and couple there. We did a great job of putting pressure on them constantly. A couple of big hits here and there and next thing you know we’re suddenly in the lead.”

Senzel put Washington ahead 9-7 with a three-run drive off reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) in the fifth. The 411-foot shot over the wall in center was Senzel’s fifth of the season.

The Nationals padded their lead in the sixth, when Ildamero Vargas raced home on the front end of a successful double steal.

Derek Law (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. He lost his first decision before getting the win in Friday’s series opener. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Weathers allowed six runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The left-hander walked three and hit three batters.

Miami hit around in a six-run first against Washington starter Patrick Corbin. Chisholm’s blast made it 4-0, Dane Myers and Vidal Brujan hit consecutive triples and Nick Fortes capped the early outburst with an RBI single.

Corbin gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out four.

“Sometimes those innings happen but you still try to go out there and pitch as deep as you can in the game,” Corbin said of the first inning. “I was just trying to eat up as many innings as I could and minimize damage.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (left hamstring strain) has increased his running activities with the anticipation of beginning rehab games soon. … INF-OF Jake Alu cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Marlins: Placed OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville. The club also selected the contract of RHP Emmanuel Ramírez from Jacksonville and designated LHP Kent Emanuel for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 4.55) will start the series finale for the Nationals on Monday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (0-3, 4.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.