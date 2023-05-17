Senzel hits go-ahead homer in 7th inning, helping Reds to 3-1 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar ended an 0-for-8 skid before breaking up a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth inning with his third home run of the season. He connected on a 2-1 offering from the Reds’ Brandon Williamson, who was making his major league debut and had retired 14 in a row.

Williamson, a 25-year-old left-hander, struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and had allowed only a single to Charlie Blackmon in the first inning before Tovar hit a 415-foot shot to right-center.

Williamson said the mindset he maintained for his debut was to “just attack and throw everything with 100% conviction.”

“My whole job was to commit and execute the pitch. That’s all I thought about all night, and just leave it all out there,” Williamson said.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile and closing pitcher Alexis Diaz celebrate a 3-1 win in a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geneva Heffernan Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geneva Heffernan Cincinnati Reds' Kevin Newman slides safely home past Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geneva Heffernan Previous Next

When Williamson came off the mound and into the dugout, his teammates swarmed around him, congratulating him on a job well done.

“It’s exciting. The team was thrilled for him,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Obviously, Brandon has got a long way to go and he’s going to keep getting better.”

The Rockies got a solid outing from starter Chase Anderson, who pitched five innings of one-hit ball in his Colorado debut after being claimed off waivers Friday from Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old right-hander began the season with the Reds’ organization before being traded earlier this month to Tampa.

“He did a really good job,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I mean, five zeros, one hit. He had to, because they’re young lefty pitched pretty well, too.”

The Reds broke through against the Rockies’ bullpen for two runs in the seventh inning. Tyler Stephenson drew a two-out walk from Peter Lambert (0-1) before Senzel drove the first pitch he saw 429 feet over the center field wall for his fourth homer.

“It was a first pitch cutter,” Senzel said. “I was just trying to spark something there and get something over the middle and drive it. He gave me something to drive. I tried to take a nice easy swing and let Coors Field do its job.”

The Reds added a run in the top of the eighth on Matt McLain’s RBI single.

Derek Law (3-4) earned the win and Alexis Díaz got three outs for his 10th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Fernando Cruz (strained right shoulder) is headed to Triple-A Louisville to begun a rehab stint. He’s expected to throw a couple of live batting practice sessions and make two or three appearances in games. If all goes well, Reds manager David Bell said Cruz could be back with the team toward the end of the month, when Cincinnati visits the Chicago Cubs.

Rockies: RHP Noah Davis (right elbow inflammation) threw on the side on flat ground prior to Tuesday’s game. “He looks good. He feels good. It’s progress,” manager Bud Black said. Davis was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 30.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.95 ERA) is set to make his first career start against Coloraado in Wednesday’s series finale. The Rockies will lean on LHP Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.30 ERA), who looks to build on a series of strong outings in which he has gone 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his last four starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.