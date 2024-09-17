Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery, pitches 3 innings in first Rockies start in 16 months

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela returned to a big league mound for the first time in 16 months, flashing solid form at times but also showing some rust. The 29-year-old Colorado Rockies right-hander allowed two runs and four hits in three-plus innings during a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Senzatela’s 2022 season was cut short when he tore his left ACL on Aug. 18 during a game at St. Louis when he took a bad step rushing to cover first base on an infield grounder. He returned last year and pitched on May 5 and 10, leaving the second start with a strained right elbow. He later was diagnosed with a torn UCL and had Tommy John surgery on July 26.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.