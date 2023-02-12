Sens’ Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators say goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton. Forsberg was injured late in the third period Saturday when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion updated Forsberg’s status after the team’s practice on Sunday.

