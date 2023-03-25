Seniors take Aztecs to new heights on Elite Eight journey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — San Diego State’s recruiting pitch to Darrion Trammell certainly sounded intriguing. Coach Brian Dutcher asked the former Seattle University guard to come to sunny Southern California and play in a Final Four. Trammell didn’t need much convincing after finding a mature, talented, senior-laden team. And now Trammell has put them on the precipice of fulfilling that mission after scoring 21 points in Friday’s upset over No. 1 Alabama. It’s not surprising how the Aztecs reached their first Elite Eight, either., They rely on grit, toughness and the experience of seven seniors — a rarity in today’s college basketball world.

