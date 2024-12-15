Senior trio helps Miami snap 7-game slide with 94-75 victory over Presbyterian

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matt Cleveland had a career-high 24 points, Brandon Johnson scored 22, and Lynn Kidd totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the trio of seniors helped Miami snap a seven-game losing streak with a 94-75 victory over Presbyterian. Cleveland buried 9 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Hurricanes (4-7), who improved to 4-3 at home. Johnson made 9 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. Kidd made 8 of 9 shots and added six assists on the way to his third double-double of the season. Jalen Blackmon came off the bench to score nine, sinking three of Miami’s seven 3-pointers. Kory Mincy had 14 points to lead the Blue Hose (6-6), who fell to 1-6 on the road.

