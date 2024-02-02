Senior Bowl features well-traveled QBs, other top prospects

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl quarterbacks are a well-traveled group, most of whom have moved from one Power Five program to another. Led by Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix, all seven have spent this week leading up to Saturday’s Senior Bowl trying to enhance their next landing spot. The game will culminate a week of scrutiny from NFL coaches, scouts and executives on the field and in the meeting rooms. And a week of trying to stand out from the crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.