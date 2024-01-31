Senior Bowl and NFL draft class loaded with transfers from Penix to Nix to Schrader

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl is loaded with players who transferred at least once in their college careers. That includes five of the game’s seven quarterbacks, a group led by Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix. Missouri running back Cody Schrader became an All-American after transferring from Division II to the Southeastern Conference. Penix was the Heisman Trophy runner up and led Washington to the national championship game. Each of his four seasons at Indiana ended with injuries. He and Nix both returned to last season improve their draft stock.

