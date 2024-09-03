Senga hopes to return to Mets this season and is open to relief role

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga hopes to pitch again for the New York Mets this season — perhaps even as a reliever — if they are still in the playoff race when he’s eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 25. Senga missed the first 102 games recovering from a shoulder injury and made his lone appearance on July 26, when he struck out nine Atlanta Braves in 5 1/3 innings before he strained his left calf while getting out of the way of a popup. The 31-year-old right-hander finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting last season. If he returns when first eligible, Senga would be active for the Mets’ final five regular-season games against the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.