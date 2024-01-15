Senegal starts Africa Cup defense with comfortable 3-0 win over Gambia. Cameroon held 1-1 by Guinea

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Lamine Camara has scored twice as defending champion Senegal started the Africa Cup of Nations with a comfortable 3-0 win over Gambia. Gambia had already endured an ordeal to reach the competition when the team’s airplane experienced a sudden loss of oxygen. Its task against Senegal was made even harder in first-half injury time when Ebou Adams was sent off for catching Lamine Camara at the back of his heel. It was the first red card of the tournament. Five-time champion Cameroon was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Guinea in the other Group C game. Algeria started its bid for a third title in the city of Bouaké against Angola later Monday with their opening game in Group D.

