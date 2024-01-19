Senegal star Sadio Mané happy playing for Saudi club and denies being out of limelight

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Senegal star Sadio Mané says he is very happy playing club soccer in Saudi Arabia and denies he’s getting less attention there than he would playing in one of Europe’s “big five” leagues. Mané tells journalists at the Africa Cup of Nations, “The Saudi league is a very good league and watched by everybody in the world. As long as I’m doing my best and I’m enjoying myself every single minute, that’s more important.” Mané played for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Saudi team Al-Nassr last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.